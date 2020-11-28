What channel is Wales v England Autumn Nations Cup match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

England are close to securing a place in the Autumn Nations Cup final when they take on Wales this weekend.

Advertisement

The Six Nations champions are riding a wave in 2020, and will clinch Group A if they simply don’t lose to their opponents this time out.

Even if Wales do triumph over England, they would require four tries and a heavy score difference to swing the balance in their favour.

That isn’t entirely unreasonable, but Wales’ form has been a shadow of what they have produced in recent years and head into this match-up as underdogs.

Eddie Jones will be keen for his men to finish the year with a flourish, and a victory over Wales to set up a tantalising final showdown with Scotland or France would provide that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v England on TV and online.

When is Wales v England on TV?

Wales v England will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

Check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v England will kick off at 4pm.

There are several Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including France v England.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wales v England on?

You can watch all Wales matches on Welsh-language channel S4C.

However, the match won’t be broadcast live with English commentary on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v England online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 3pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v England team news

Wales: Halfpenny, Rees-Zammit, Tompkins, J. Williams, Adams, Biggar, L. Williams, W. Jones, Elias, Lee, Ball, A.W. Jones (captain), Lewis-Hughes, Botham, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Carre, Francis, Rowlands, Wainwright, Webb, Sheedy, Watkin.

England: Daly, Joseph, Slade, Farrell (captain), May, Ford, Youngs, M. Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Willis, Robson, Watson.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.