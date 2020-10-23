What has happened in Six Nations 2020 so far? Table, results and more
The Six Nations is returning to be completed in 2020 and we've rounded up all the information you need to know including the table and results to get back into the rhythm of it
The Six Nations returns this weekend after a disjointed, unprecedented, divided 2020 tournament was postponed in the spring.
It should have wrapped up months ago, on the 14th March to be precise, but here we are, coats on, central heating up, leaves turning brown, in the depths of October waiting for a coronation.
Four teams remain in with a chance of winning the title, albeit with varying degrees of optimism, with just a handful of Six Nations fixtures left to play.
It’s easy to forget how the tournament played out pre-COVID-19, so RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with how it all panned out ahead of the comeback.
Six Nations recap
England got off to a meek start in the tournament as they were defeated by pre-tournament hot-shots France.
However, since then, Eddie Jones’ men have been in dogged form. They recorded a brutal 13-6 victory over Scotland in the rain at Murrayfield before a confident win over Ireland and narrow win over Wales.
The Welsh haven’t fared well in terms of 2020 results despite performances warranting more. Their only victory so far has been a 42-0 crushing of Italy, but Wales picked up bonus points against France and England after coming within four and three points of drawing level respectively.
Scotland have plugged away and been rewarded with some nice wins, including a 28-17 victory over France in their last outing.
The Scots are still in the hunt for the crown, but realistically this will come down to England, France and Ireland.
Overall, it’s been a tight tournament with few blow-out victories and four matches primed to thrill us, even at an unconventional time of year.
Six Nations fixtures
There are four Six Nations fixtures remaining in the elongated 2020 edition of the tournament, starting with Ireland v Italy.
After they play this weekend, all six teams will go head to head in three matches on a dramatic final day.
For the full list of games, check out our Six Nations fixtures on TV guide.
Six Nations table
The Six Nations table is a delicately poised affair with England in the lead and a final day fixture against Italy coming up.
If England comprehensively defeat Italy, the crown is all-but theirs.
However, if they are held to a non-bonus point win – or even a defeat – France or Ireland remain in with a shout of upsetting the odds.
Should Ireland topple Italy this weekend as expected, they go head to head with France on the final day with both sides knowing they need a convincing win to triumph overall.
Scotland could also theoretically still lift the trophy, but they would require a lot of results to fall their way to stand a chance.
- England – 13pts (PD: +15)
- France – 13pts (PD: +13)
- Scotland – 10pts (PD: +14)
- Ireland – 9pts (PD: +5) Played one less game
- Wales – 7pts (PD: +25)
- Italy – 0pts (PD: -72) Played one less game
Six Nations results
Round 1
Saturday 1st February
Wales 42-0 Italy
Ireland 19-12 Scotland
Sunday 2nd February
France 24-17 England
Round 2
Saturday 8th February
Ireland 24-14 Wales
Scotland 6-13 England
Sunday 9th February
France 35-22 Italy
Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
Italy 0-17 Scotland
Wales 23-27 France
Sunday 23rd February
England 24-12 Ireland
Round 4
Saturday 7th March
England 33-30 Wales
Sunday 8th March
Scotland 28-17 France
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.