What channel is Wolves v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves host Everton in a bid to get their season back on track ahead of a crucial run of Premier League fixtures to start 2021.

The Midlands side have been underwhelming in 2020/21 so far and sit 13th in the table despite harbouring pre-season expectations of a top-six finish.

That is exactly the ballpark Everton are currently lurking around after showing significant improvements over the span of the pandemic.

Carlo Ancelotti was armed with plenty of cash in the summer and has used it superbly to shore up weak patches in the Toffees’ squad, but Wolves are wobbling in the absence of Raul Jimenez up top, despite also investing heavily.

Nuno Espirito Santo focused on spending cash on the stars of tomorrow, but with his talisman still ruled out following a fractured skull, he needs stars to stand up and be counted today.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Everton on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Everton on TV?

Wolves v Everton will take place on Tuesday 12th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Everton will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Burnley v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Wolves v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Arena from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Wolves v Everton team news

Wolves: Jimenez is joined on the sidelines by Willy Boly and Daniel Podence – who will miss a couple of weeks of action through injury.

That heaps the pressure on Pedro Neto and Adama Traore to bear the burden of attacking duties while teenage striker Fabio Silva prematurely feels his way into the Premier League.

Everton: Midfield enforcer Allan remains sidelined and has been joined on the injury list by top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is struggling with a hamstring issue.

Cenk Tosun has been playing his way back into contention and could start up front here with Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and James Rodriguez seated behind.

Our prediction: Wolves v Everton

Wolves are not a bad team all of a sudden, but so much of their gameplan hinged on Jimenez’s work rate and all-round connecting play as well as his goal tally.

His absence has been felt across the park, and Santo must find a stop-gap solution if he is to reinvigorate his team this season.

Everton’s outstanding run of form was ended abruptly by West Ham last time out. Calvert-Lewin’s absence could lead to similar repercussions as Wolves losing their own main man.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Everton

