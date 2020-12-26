What channel is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa welcome Crystal Palace to Villa Park for an exciting clash on a busy day of Boxing Day Premier League fixtures.

Villa’s fantastic season continued apace last weekend as they made light work of West Brom, winning 3-0.

Palace however, will still be licking their wounds after they were demolished by Liverpool, shipping seven goals in the process.

Villa are currently nine points off the top of the league but, with two games in hand, could be right in amongst it sooner rather than later after the Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures.

Palace will simply be hoping to bounce back straight away as they look to make inroads into a congested table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on TV?

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 26th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Crystal Palace on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Crystal Palace online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace team news

Aston Villa: Dean Smith’s squad look to have come out of their West Brom clash largely unscathed.

The Villa boss is not expected to make many changes to the side.

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson can call on a near-fully fit squad for the trip to Birmingham.

The likes of Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze will be certain to start while James Tomkins could be in contention after he featured against Liverpool.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Based on current form and with home comforts to look forward to, Villa will be confident of nabbing all three points.

Palace, however, will be desperate to put their previous result behind them as they look to get back on the winning trail.

With the likes of Jack Grealish and Zaha capable of lighting up any game, we could be in for quite a clash.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2 – 1 Crystal Palace

