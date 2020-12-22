What channel is Liverpool v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool welcome West Brom to Anfield on Sunday as part of their Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp’s juggernaut side sent shivers down the spine of the rest of the league as they walloped Crystal Palace last weekend.

Seven sublime goals saw the Reds establish a gap at the top of the table as they cemented their status as favourites for the title this season.

West Brom now have the unenviable task of going to Anfield where the Reds are unbeaten in 66 league games.

You can be sure Liverpool will be in no mood for gifting Sam Allardyce his first win with the Baggies and it could prove to be a long night for West Brom.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v West Brom on TV?

Liverpool v West Brom will take place on Sunday 27th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v West Brom will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Wolves v Tottenham.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v West Brom team news

Liverpool: Liverpool’s injury crisis has begun to ease of late, with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita returning to action while James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri have resumed training.

The site of Thiago in light training sent Liverpool fans into meltdown but he is not expected to be available for the West Brom clash.

West Brom: Sam Allardyce went with an unchanged XI for his first game at the club but could look to shake things up at Anfield.

With the side struggling for goals, the likes of Callum Robinson will need to step it up on Merseyside.

Our prediction: Liverpool v West Brom

Liverpool showed their ruthless side at Palace and will be in no mood to relent as they focus their aim on West Brom.

The newly-promoted side are still finding their feet under a new manager and could struggle at the home of the champions.

It should be another comfortable outing the Reds.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3 – 0 West Brom

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.