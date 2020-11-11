What channel is England v Republic of Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England take on Republic of Ireland for an international friendly in front of empty terraces at Wembley this week.

The coronavirus pandemic means fans are not allowed to attend this game in which Gareth Southgate will seek to reinstall some form in his side before their Nations League clashes later this month.

The Three Lions lost 1-0 to Denmark last time out – ending a run of seven England fixtures without defeat.

Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, are yet to win a game this season and have managed just one goal in three away ties since the start of September.

These sides have drawn their last five encounters going back to June 1990 – but fans watching on TV will hope for plenty of goalmouth action here on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Republic of Ireland on TV?

England v Republic of Ireland will take place on Thursday 12th November 2020.

Check out our England fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous international games taking place this week including Serbia v Scotland in the Euro 2020 play-off finals, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is England v Republic of Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:30pm.

How to live stream England v Republic of Ireland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Republic of Ireland team news

England: Jude Bellingham is called into the England squad for the first time, while Marcus Rashford misses this game through injury.

Southgate is likely to start Harry Kane up front but may swap the captain for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while the boss will need to reconsider his midfield set-up with anchor man Kalvin Phillips out with a shoulder injury. Jack Grealish could start.

Republic of Ireland: The FAI are yet to confirm which Republic of Ireland player has tested positive for Covid-19, and is therefore out of this game.

Boss Stephen Kenny will likely stick to a 4-3-2-1 formation, with Jeff Hendrick potentially sat behind lone striker Callum Robinson. James McClean could also get a start here, while Conor Hourihane will be tasked with containing the England midfield.

Our prediction: England v Republic of Ireland

England have not beaten Republic of Ireland since a 2-1 friendly result back in March 1985. Since then the Irish have defeated their rivals at a European Championships, earned a 1-1 result at Italia 90 and claimed four successive friendly draws.

But Southgate will be expecting a victory and a strong performance here, as England seek to correct their shortcomings endured in their previous defeat to Denmark.

In-form striker Calvert-Lewin could make the difference, while Grealish may be the playmaker England require to unlock this Irish defence. Seventeen-year-old Bellingham is likely to come off the bench for his international debut.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Republic of Ireland

