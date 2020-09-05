What channel is Iceland v England on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England manager Gareth Southgate finally gets the chance to watch his players in action once again following the coronavirus break.

England kick off their 2020/21 Nations League campaign with a trip to Iceland, who famously dumped the Three Lions out of Euro 2016.

The international break is being stretched over a number of days this week, meaning you can catch a whole raft of Nations League fixtures before the grand return of Premier League fixtures next weekend.

The likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will lead the line for England in Reykjavík.

And Southgate could also call on some fresh faces this weekend, with Kalvin Phillips, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Conor Coady, Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish making the squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Iceland v England game on TV and online.

When is Iceland v England on TV?

Iceland v England will take place on Saturday 5th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV tonight guide for the latest games and kick off times.

What time is kick-off?

Iceland v England will kick off at 5pm – the match will precede another Nations League Group A2 game between Denmark and Belgium, which kicks off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Iceland v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Iceland v England online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Iceland v England team news

Iceland: The hosts are without Premier League duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who decided not to play during this international break.

Brentford’s 19-year-old goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson makes the Iceland squad but may not get game time here.

England: Southgate is likely to start Kane up front, with Sterling and Jadon Sancho off the main striker.

Don’t be surprised if Leeds man Phillips anchors the midfield as Eric Dier drops into defence to partner Michael Keane or potentially Kyle Walker. Trent Alexander-Arnold will almost certainly start at full-back, while Mason Mount could get the nod in midfield.

Our prediction: Iceland v England

The absence of Gudmundsson and Sigurdsson for Iceland is a real blow but the hosts will remain hopeful of inflicting another shock defeat on the Three Lions here.

England will therefore have to be on alert to the counter and must be patient when in possession.

The visitors should win this game and Southgate will hope to be ahead by half time, so that he can make changes to freshen up his XI ahead of Tuesday’s crunch tie with Denmark.

Our prediction: Iceland 0-3 England

