Premier League top scorers this season – Jamie Vardy wins 2019/20 Golden Boot

The Premier League top scorers have fired their last shots and the Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has won the Golden Boot for the 2019/20 season by the narrowest of margins, a goal, despite not scoring on the final day.

Several of the top contenders have impressed during lockdown, with an impressively tight top 10 going into the final game week. The two runners-up, Danny Ings of Southampton and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both scored in their last games to finish on 22 goals to Vardy’s 23.

Ings scored a penalty against Sheffield United in his last game, while Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal against Watford, which meant the Hornets were relegated into the Championship.

Unexpected names climbed into contention for the top honour following injury woes for regular candidates Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane. The intensity of the Premier League fixtures in recent weeks has led to a heightened sense of momentum, with three names in with a realistic chance of triumphing.

Leicester City may have declined in the second half of the campaign, but iconic striker Vardy has led the pack for most of the season with an impressive haul, just one shy of his title-winning haul in 2015/16.

Southampton hero Ings thrust his name into the spotlight with a terrific first campaign on the south coast. He has consistently notched throughout the campaign and will hope for a final flourish.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang has not let the Gunners’ inconsistent season stop him from hitting the heights. Aubameyang was part of an African trio – alongside Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah – that all finished last season on 22 goals.

A host of stars padded out the top 10 with five tied on 17 goals apiece going into the final fixtures.

Check out the full list of Premier League top scorers in 2019/20.

Premier League top scorers 2019/20

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 23 goals, 5 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 22 goals, 3 assists Danny Ings (Southampton) 22 goals, 2 assists Raheem Sterling (Man City) 20 goals, 1 assist Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 goals, 10 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 18 goals, 7 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 18 goals, 2 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 17 goals, 7 assists Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 17 goals, 6 assists Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 17 goals, 6 assists

Last updated – 8:26pm Sunday 26th July

Premier League top scorers ever

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 180 goals (263 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games) Les Ferdinand – 149 goals (351 games)

