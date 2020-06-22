When is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer

When the first notes of that theme tune drop, just soak it all in…

Advertisement

Match of the Day is a national institution, bringing you a full round-up of Premier League highlights for free every week and it will continue to do so during the coronavirus lockdown.

There are more Premier League fixtures in a six-week period than ever before, meaning more for Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and the team to sift through on a weekly basis.

The usual array of top pundits and former stars will return to the studio under restrictions, but the football action won’t be restrained as teams battle it out for glory.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when you can get your weekly football fix through Match of the Day.

When is Match of the Day on?

Next episode: Gary Lineker will present highlights of Premier League games at 10:45pm on Thursday 2nd July.

Manchester City v Liverpool and Sheffield United v Tottenham are on the agenda that night, but MOTD will show clips from prior nights’ games.

When is Match of the Day repeated?

Repeats of Saturday night shows are broadcast on Sunday mornings at approximately 7:45am on BBC One.

Midweek highlights shows will not be repeated but you’ll be able to tune in on BBC iPlayer.

Match of the Day running order

We don’t know the exact running order yet, but the Premier League highlights to be shown this week:

Match of the Day – Thursday 25th June

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Tottenham

Also featuring:

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Everton v Leicester

Arsenal v Norwich

West Ham v Chelsea

When is Match of the Day 2 on?

Next episode: Gabby Logan presents highlights of the day’s matches at 10:30pm on Sunday 5th July.

Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and West Ham are among the eight sides involved on Sunday.

There are no scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2 but you will be able to catch up with the show for a short period on BBC iPlayer.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up in the top flight check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV guide.