When is Euro 2021? Dates for rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament

The European Championships will be played in 2021 following an emergency UEFA meeting to discuss the future of the tournament.

Euro 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Euro 2021 will go ahead.

Initial dates have already been laid out for the tournament – but when will it take places?

When is Euro 2021?

Provisional dates for Euro 2021 have been set as June 11th 2021 until July 11th 2021, according to a tweet from the Norwegian FA who were privy to the UEFA meeting.

Where will Euro 2021 take place?

It is expected that the same host nations will be centre stage at Euro 2021, with the tournament format and locations remaining in tact despite the date change.

What if I have a ticket for Euro 2020?

UEFA are expected to confirm more details for existing ticket holders imminently.

