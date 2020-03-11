When is the Champions League draw? How to watch quarter-final draw on TV, live stream

The Champions League has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

For the latest updates, check out our guide to sporting events affected by the coronavirus

Champions League knockout round season has returned with European football’s elite sides gathering to fight for the continental crown.

Sixteen teams have entered the knockout stages and will be eager to progress with pride, glory and huge sums of prize money up for grabs on top of the trophy itself.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League quarter-final draw including time, TV channel and live stream information.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place on Friday 20th March at 11:00am GMT.

The semi-final draw will commence immediately afterwards.

It will be held in Nyon, Switzerland – the home of UEFA.

How to watch the Champions League draw?

UEFA.com will be live streaming the Champions League draw, while BT Sport are also expected to show full coverage of the draw across their channels.

Who is in the Champions League draw?

Dortmund (GER) or PSG (FRA)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) or Liverpool (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) or Valencia (ESP)

Tottenham (ENG) or RB Leipzig (GER)

Chelsea (ENG) or Bayern Munich (GER)

Napoli (ITA) or Barcelona (ESP)

Real Madrid (ESP) or Man City (ENG)

Advertisement

Lyon (FRA) or Juventus (ITA)

For details on how to watch every single game live, check out our comprehensive Champions League fixtures on TV guide