UFC 256 fight card – full list of confirmed fights including Figueiredo v Moreno
The full UFC 256 fight card and confirmed schedule as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno go head-to-head at the UFC Apex.
Deiveson Figueiredo goes up against Brandon Moreno in the headline event as UFC 256 kicks off at the UFC Apex this weekend.
Brazilian star Figueiredo is determined to cling onto his UFC Flyweight Championship belt, but will face stern opposition from Moreno who has enjoyed a couple of solid wins under lockdown restrictions this year.
They aren’t the only top fighters on the card though, with Tony Ferguson aiming to bounce back from a shock defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 earlier this year.
His stock has taken a hit in 2020, but a victory over Charles Oliveira would set him back on the right tracks.
Mackenzie Dern and Kevin Holland are among the other names involved this weekend, and we’ve rounded up the full list for you to soak up.
Check out the full UFC 256 fight card below or visit our how to watch UFC 256 guide.
In the UK? Watch UFC 256 on BT Sport
In the US? Watch UFC 256 on ESPN+
UFC 256 card
All UK time. Early hours of Sunday 13th December.
Main Card (from 3am)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (c) v Brandon Moreno – Flyweight
- Tony Ferguson v Charles Oliveira – Lightweight
- Renato Moicano v Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight
- Kevin Holland v Ronaldo Souza – Middleweight
- Junior dos Santos v Ciryl Gane – Heavyweight
Preliminary Card (from 1am)
- Cub Swanson v Daniel Pineda – Featherweight
- Mackenzie Dern v Virna Jandiroba – Women’s Strawweight
- Gavin Tucker v Billy Quarantillo – Featherweight
- Tecia Torres v Sam Hughes – Women’s Strawweight
Early Preliminary Card (from 12:30am)
- Sergey Spivak v Jared Vanderaa – Heavyweight
- Chase Hooper v Peter Barrett – Featherweight
