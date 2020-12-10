How to watch UFC 256 – live stream and TV channel for Figueiredo v Moreno

UFC returns in December with Deiveson Figueiredo set to headline once again – this time taking on Brandon Moreno as he aims to retain his flyweight title.

Advertisement

Figueiredo defeated Alex Perez – who had stepped in as a late replacement for the injured Coby Garbrandt – in a bout last month, and his fight against the Mexican promises to be another exciting match-up for MMA fans.

Moreno himself was also on the card at UFC 255 in November, seeing off Brandon Royval in just one round, but he’ll face tougher competition in the shape of Figueiredo.

The 32-year-old Brazilian has had an immense 2020, claiming the UFC Flyweight Championship in July by defeating Joseph Benavidez – who he’d beaten in another bout back in February while before over the weight limit.

Aside from the main match-up, there are a number of other intriguing contests set to take place on both the main and preliminary cards, so this looks set to be an excellent evening of action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 256 on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is the UFC 256 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 256 event will start at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 13th December 2020.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 256 on in the UK?

UFC 256 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 256 online

You can watch UFC 256 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 256 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 256 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

Where is UFC 256 held?

The UFC 256 event will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA – a regular hosting venue for fights during lockdown.

UFC 256 fight card

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo v Brandon Moreno – Flyweight title

Tony Ferguson v Charles Oliviera – Lightweight

Renato Moicano v Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight

Kevin Holland v Ronaldo Souza – Middleweight

Junior dos Santos v Ciryl Gane – Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Brandon Royval v Brandon Moreno – Featherweight

Joaquin Buckley v Jordan Wright – Women’s Strawweight

Antonina Shevchenko v Ariane Lipsk – Featherweight

Alan Jouban v Jared Gooden – Women’s Strawweight

Early preliminary card

Sergey Spivak v Jared Vanderaa – Heavyweight

Chase Hooper v Peter Barrett – Featherweight

Looking for more? We have our UFC schedule 2020 to bring you up to date.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.