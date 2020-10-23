Khabib Nurmagomedov | Record, stats, height, weight ahead of UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov goes head to head with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this weekend.

It’s the biggest UFC showdown of a disrupted year, with fans across the globe set to tune in to watch the drama unfold.

Khabib is the favourite to defend his crown, but what do you need to know about the main man?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the important info about Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 254.

Who is Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib is a Russian-born professional MMA fighter currently signed to UFC.

He is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and sits No.2 in the overall pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

Khabib secured the Lightweight title in a 2018 showdown against Al Iaquinta. He successfully defended it six months later after a high-profile showdown with Conor McGregor.

He has only fought once since, a 2019 victory over Dustin Poirer to unify the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov height and weight

Khabib stands at 5ft 10in (178cm) and tends to weigh around 155lbs (70kg).

The weigh-in results confirmed he will go into the Gaethje showdown at bang-on 155lbs.

The 32-year-old fighter boasts a 70in (178cm) reach and fights with an orthodox stance.

Khabib Nurmagomedov record

Khabib boasts a stunning record of 28 wins, zero defeats since his first professional fight in 2008.

Last five fights:

W – Dustin Poirer (UFC 242) – September 2019

W – Conor McGregor (UFC 229) – October 2018

W – Al Iaquinta (UFC 223) – April 2018

W – Edson Barbosa (UFC 219) – December 2017

W – Michael Johnson (UFC 205) – November 2016

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s next fight

You can watch Khabib Nurmagomedov take on Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

The event will cost a one-off fee of £19.95 and the platform is usually reserved for the biggest global events.

If you purchase an event via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 254 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

