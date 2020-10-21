When is the UFC 254 weigh-in? Watch Khabib v Gaethje weigh-in live

The UFC 254 weigh-ins are approaching with the biggest bout of the year set to go down on UFC Fight Island this Saturday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje are both leaping into the Octagon for an enticing showdown between two stars at the top of their game.

Measuring the lightweight superstars is likely to be a formality, but given the stakes and the competitors, all manner of drama is possible when the scales come out.

They will both be determined to hit weight in order for the title belt and interim belt to be up for grabs when the gloves go on this Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details on how to watch the UFC 254 weigh-ins.

What time is UFC 254 weigh-in?

The UFC 254 weigh-ins will take place on Friday 23rd October 2020.

An exact time is yet to be confirmed, but expect it to take place around 6am UK time.

Watch UFC 254 weigh-in live

You can tune into the UFC 254 weigh-in live stream to watch the drama unfold prior to fight weekend.

All fighters will be paraded ahead of the big event taking place this weekend.

Watch UFC 254 in the UK

You can watch UFC 254 exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

The event will cost a one-off fee of £19.95 and the platform is usually reserved for the biggest global events.

If you purchase an event via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Check out how to watch BT Sport Box Office here.

Watch UFC 254 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 254 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

