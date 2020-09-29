What channel is Burnley v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are back on the hunt to defend their Carabao Cup crown against struggling Burnley at Turf Moor this week.

City themselves haven’t started the season in fine fashion following a shock 5-2 defeat to Leicester at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola will use the week of Carabao Cup fixtures to re-assess his squad and plan for a fiery return to Premier League action at the weekend.

Burnley have played two, lost two so far in the 2020/21 Premier League season but they will hope a solid showing in the cup can lift spirits around the camp.

However, Sean Dyche has a track record for fielding weakened teams in cup ties in a bid to give his side every chance of survival in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Man City on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Man City on TV?

Burnley v Man City will take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Man City will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man City on?

Unfortunately Burnley v Man City won’t be shown live on TV this evening, but it will be live streamed for you to watch via a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

How to live stream Burnley v Man City online

You can watch Burnley v Man City live on CarabaoCup.live, a brand new service designed to help fans watch games from the competition while crowds remain absent from stadiums.

Every Carabao Cup fixture containing at least one Premier League team will be available to watch on the service for a fee of £10 per game.

Watch Burnley v Man City in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Burnley v Man City team news

Burnley: James Tarkowski remains a doubt with a toe problem, while intense speculation continues to swirl about his future with the club.

Jack Cork and Ben Mee remain out, while Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez are among the fitness doubts who could be given a short time to impress and boost sharpness from the bench.

Man City: Guardiola is without five injured stars: Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Joao Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus and Adrian Bernabe.

Nicolas Otamendi is set to leave the club and won’t feature here, but 17-year-old Liam Delap could be thrust back into the spotlight from the first whistle up front.

Our prediction: Burnley v Man City

Burnley are in a precarious position at the start of the season, though this always seems the way with the low-spending Clarets before they pull together and grind out efficient results.

It’s going to sound cold but the cup is a distraction from their real goal of survival with Premier League cash more important than ever during COVID-19 lockdown times.

City will reshuffle their pack and a host of fringe players will have a chance to prove their worth, none more so than young Delap who will be desperate for a goal in back-to-back cup rounds.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-3 Man City

