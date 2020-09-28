How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

We’re off and running in the French Open with a delayed tournament that has already whipped up a storm at Roland Garros, in more than one sense of the word.

Cold temperatures are being met with disdain by several players, including Victoria Azarenka who left the court during her match due to the conditions, only to return and cruise through the remaining games to win.

If that wasn’t enough, Rafael Nadal and British star Dan Evans are among several players to complain about the new Wilson tennis balls being used on the clay surfaces.

All in all, it hasn’t been a great start for organisers who have been determined to get the tournament under way at all costs, nor was it a good opening display from Andy Murray who crashed out of the tournament following a heavy 6-1 6-3 6-2 defeat to No.16 seed Stan Wawrinka.

Nadal begins his tournament today, so too does US Open champion Dominic Thiem and American superstar Serena Williams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Petra Kvitova (CZE) [7] v Oceane Dodin (FRA)

Marin Cilic (CRO) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3]

Kristie Ahan (USA) v Serena Williams (USA) [6]

Egor Gerasimov (BLR) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2]

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Monday 28th September

Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm

Eurosport 2 – 9:55am to 8:30pm

ITV4 – 10am to 9pm

For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.