How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

This could be a French Open like no other, for more reasons than a mere lack of fans in the Parisian stands.

Rafael Nadal – the King of Clay – will feature at Roland Garros as he aims to rack up his extraordinary 13th French Open title, but he is coming in cold after missing the US Open earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether that will help or hinder Nadal’s cause, but the champion at Flushing Meadows and the so-called Prince of Clay, Dominic Thiem, is likely to be his biggest test.

Austrian ace Thiem seized on a depleted field in New York – plus the defaulting of Novak Djokovic – to win his first Grand Slam title following an epic comeback against Alexander Zverev in the final.

He enters the French Open full of confidence and is much-fancied to record back-to-back Slams, despite the presence of both Nadal and Djokovic.

What was once a forgone conclusion – Nadal lifting the trophy – is no longer the case with three credible contenders for the throne, and host of outsiders desperate to make an impact, but who will come out on top?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

We’ll bring you the full schedule and daily Order of Play to help you decide which matches to watch once the full details have been confirmed following the qualifying sessions and main draw.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK