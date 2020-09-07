US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Monday 7th September

Accessibility Links

The US Open 2020 is in full swing and we've got you covered with the full schedule to help you pick out the top matches to soak up.

US Open 2020 schedule

Players on the men’s side of the draw will head into a fresh day of US Open 2020 action with renewed vigour as they seek to exploit the Novak Djokovic-shaped hole in the second week of play.

Djokovic has been defaulted from the tournament for striking a line judge with a ball after losing a point during his match with Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serbian star was remorseful following the accidental incident, but his dismissal was confirmed last night, offering up a huge boost to several seeded stars ahead of their fourth round clashes.

Dominic Thiem is one of the finest players attempting to capitalise, while Daniil Medvedev will also fancy his chances now Djokovic is out of the frame.

On the women’s side, Serena Williams takes on Maria Sakkari in her bid to progress to the quarter-finals, a plain already reached by one of her top competitors left in the tournament, former champion Naomi Osaka.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Sunday 6th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Monday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
M. Sakkari (GRE) [15] v S. Williams (USA) [3]

From 7pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [15] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

From midnight
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
F. Tiafoe (USA) v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
E. Mertens (BEL) [16] v S. Kenin (USA) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
V. Pospisil (CAN) v A. de Minaur (AUS) [21]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
A. Cornet (FRA) v T. Pironkova (BUL)
MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
M. Berrettini (ITA) [6] v A. Rublev (RUS) [10]

From 9pm
WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 4
V. Azarenka (BLR) v K. Muchova (CZE) [20]

COURT 17

From 4pm
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
G. Dabrowski (CAN)/A. Riske (USA) v A. Muhammad (USA)/T. Townsend (USA)
MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
J. Murray (GBR)/N. Skupski (GBR) v M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA)

From 9pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
J. Rojer (NED)/H. Tecau (ROU) v R. Bopanna (IND)/D. Shapovalov (CAN)
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – QUARTER-FINALS
N. Melichar (USA) [3]/Y. Xu (CHN) [3] v H. Carter (USA)/L. Stefani (BRA)

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

