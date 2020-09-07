F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

Wow. Like, wow. Formula 1 fans growing frustrated with the processional nature of the sport with Mercedes way out in front will be still flying high after Sunday’s stunning Italian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

The F1 2020 calendar has provided plenty of drama in the midfield, though the edge has been taken off by the fact any battles were taking place far short of all-conquering Lewis Hamilton, cosy in first place.

However, Monza had other ideas. Another shambolic weekend for Ferrari – including a big crash for Charles Leclerc – contributed to a game-changing red flag and race restart, while Hamilton entered a closed pit lane, resulting in a heavy 10-second stop-and-go penalty that dragged him from the front to the back of the pack.

Once the dust settled and racing recommenced, Pierre Gasly ripped his Alphatauri around the track to claim his maiden Grand Prix win, while the unlikely faces of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll joined him on the podium.

The result hasn’t impacted Hamilton’s dominance in the F1 driver standings or Mercedes’ control of the F1 constructor standings but fans may have been reinvigorated by the result.

Teams will stay in Italy for next week’s Tuscan Grand Prix, with plenty of scores to be settled and drama to surely continue into next week.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 restart including full race calendar and TV details below.

F1 latest news

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost praised a superstar drive from Pierre Gasly to win the Italian Grand Prix, and doesn’t expect him to leave the team.

Tost seized Gasly after the French driver was cut by Red Bull during the 2019 season.

However, Gasly has earned huge praise for his drives this season while Red Bull replacement Alex Albon has struggled.

After the Italian Grand Prix, Tost said: “I must say that Pierre drove a fantastic race without any mistakes. He could keep the distance to Carlos, he controlled everything. We had good luck with the red flag. We were also lucky because of the penalty with Hamilton, but I must say that the team did a fantastic job and Pierre drove a good race.”

“If we lose him [to Red Bull], that means the team did a good job, because otherwise they wouldn’t take him. But currently, I’m quite optimistic that he will stay with us.”

“He is very motivated. He was already last year when he came back from Red Bull. He came in my office and we greeted each other and he said, ‘I feel like I was here yesterday, it’s my family.’ He liked the car he had already last year, quite a competitive car, and then from Spa onwards he improved his performance. And then in Sao Paulo, he finished second.

“Today, he drove a really brilliant race, because he was in the lead, and he controlled it. When Carlos came a little bit closer, then he improved his speed in Sector 2, got 1.2 to 1.5 seconds gap and this was good. He controlled the gap to the end and this was really good.”

F1 2020 calendar

Round 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Track: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Track: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: 9th – 11th October

Track: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Track: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 30th October – 1st November

Track: Imola

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: 13th – 15th November

Track: Istanbul

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: 27th – 29th November

Track: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th December

Track: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th December

Track: Yas Marina

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

F1 results

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Round 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Round 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI) Carlos Sainz (McLaren) Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with numerous races cancelled and almost all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all based in – or close to – Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a relatively smooth ride, albeit complex, for Formula 1, meaning the case may build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.

Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Red Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Point

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

The final race of the season is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 13th December.

This will allow a long off-season, more than enough races in 2020 to provide a solid championship calendar, while also minimising risk by not traversing the entire globe in search of race tracks due to double-headers.

It remains to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, but you can expect a more familiar calendar now that the peak of the crisis appears to have subsided.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We’ll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch before and after the drama on the track, check out our TV guide.