US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 5th September

Having only kickstarted a handful of days ago, the US Open 2020 has already served up plenty of shocks for tennis fans.

Not only has Andy Murray crashed out of the tournament, but British star Dan Evans has now exited the competition, falling short in his second-round match with Corentin Moulet. After a nervy tie-break, the No.23 seed lost in four sets to the Frenchman.

Elsewhere, Brit Cameron Norrie has also now bowed out of the first major tennis competition since lockdown. After reaching the third round, the 25-year-old lost against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

On the women’s side of the draw, British number one Johanna Konta has also been knocked out of the contest, recently losing in the second round to the world No.77 Sorana Cirstea.

Despite this results, UK tennis fans can still some British tennis stars on court today, with Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski competing together in the doubles round of 16.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Saturday 5th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

J. Wolf (USA) v D. Medvedev (RUS) [3]

From 7pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

S. Stephens (USA) [26] v S. Williams (USA) [3]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Keys (USA) [7] v A. Cornet (FRA)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Cilic (CRO) [31] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 4pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Sakkari (GRE) [15] v A. Anisimova (USA) [22]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

R. Bautista Agut (ESP) [8] v V. Pospisil (CAN)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Fucsovics (HUN) v F. Tiafoe (USA)

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

V. Azarenka (BLR) v I. Swiatek (POL)

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

O. Jabeur (TUN) [27] v S. Kenin (USA) [2]

COURT 17

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J. Sock (USA) J. Withrow (USA) v M. Pavic (CRO) B. Soares (BRA)

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

M. Berrettini (ITA) [6] v C. Ruud (NOR) [30]

From 8pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [15] v C. Moutet (FRA)

COURT 5

From 4pm

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

S. Caruso (ITA) v A. Rublev (RUS) [10]

MEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

A. de Minaur (AUS) [21] v K. Khachanov (RUS) [11]

From 8pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

D. Vekic (CRO) [18] v T. Pironkova (BUL)

COURT 11

From 4pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J. Murray (GBR) N. Skupski (GBR) v M. Demoliner (BRA) M. Middelkoop (NED)

From 6pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

E. Mertens (BEL) [16] v C. McNally (USA)

From 7.30pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

R. Bopanna (IND) D. Shapovalov (CAN) v K. Krawietz (GER) [6] A. Mies (GER) [6]

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J.Pegula (USA) S. Rogers (USA) v E. Mertens (BEL) [2] A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

COURT 7

From 4pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

O. Kalashnikova (GEO) A. Kudryavtseva (RUS) v K. Peschke (CZE) [4] D. Schuurs (NED) [4]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – ROUND 3

K. Muchova (CZE) [20] v S. Cirstea (ROU)

COURT 12

From 4pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

H. Carter (USA) L. Stefani (BRA) v S. Aoyama (JPN) [6] E. Shibahara (JPN) [6]

MEN’S DOUBLES – ROUND 2

J. Cabal (COL) [1] R. Farah (COL) [1] v J. Rojer (NED) H. Tecau (ROU)

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.