When does Andy Murray play next at US Open 2020? Opponent, time, next match confirmed

Even in a post-lockdown, post-hip replacement world, Andy Murray still knows how to set pulses racing around the UK and across the globe.

He has no right to be competing at the highest level of tennis following the radical surgery and intense rehabilitation process, but here he is, battling his way through the US Open 2020 with the nation roaring him on from the other side of the world.

Murray produced a lionhearted performance to dispatch Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the tournament, but fans, and the man himself, will hope that he hasn’t emptied the tank completely ahead of a much sterner test in the next round. He isn’t attending Flushing Meadows just to make up the numbers.

The 33-year-old is up against No.15 seed Felix Auger Aliassime in the second round, a rising star of the game at just 20 years old.

The Canadian was a five-year-old when Murray turned pro in 2005, but the US Open 2012 champion will hope to make experience count in an inevitably tricky test.

The US Open 2020 adventure

When does Andy Murray play next?

Murray’s next clash will take place on Thursday 3rd September 2020.

An exact time for the clash is yet to be confirmed but we’ll update this page as soon as a time is announced.

Due to the nature of the tournament being held in New York, you can expect the match to take place on the evening, at some point between 5pm and midnight, but we’ll sharpen that information when we know more.

RadioTimes.com will also bring you all the latest information in our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule featuring a full order of play.

How to watch Andy Murray at the US Open

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the US Open action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

Andy Murray US Open 2020 results

It’s so far so good for one of Britain’s greatest ever sportsmen.

Round 1 – Yoshihito Nishioka (4-6 4-6 7-6 7-6 6-4)

Murray secured his first five-set victory since 2016 against Japanese ace Nishioka. He went down two sets and even survived a match point before clawing his way back into contention following a pair of gruelling tiebreakers and a final set victory.

Round 2 – Felix Auger-Aliassime [15] (TBC)

TBC

Andy Murray ranking

Murray has understandably plunged down through the rankings after peaking in the No.1 spot in November 2016.

He currently sits No.115 in the world, but a solid surge through the US Open after so much time off would nudge him through the order.

The Scottish star was handed a wildcard in order to appear at Flushing Meadows this year and has so far not disappointed.

