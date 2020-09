F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

Formula 1 is embarking on its third triple-header of an unprecedented season calendar following the Belgian Grand Prix.

Drivers conquered Eau Rouge at the weekend – daredevil Pierre Gasly more than most as he overtook Sergio Perez on the near-200mph uphill turn – with Lewis Hamilton once again emerging victorious.

The Mercedes superstar has surged ahead in the F1 driver standings after another cruise control victory without even needing to fend off team-mate Valtteri Botts or Max Verstappen this time around.

The front three remained in position throughout every lap of the race, and while Daniel Ricciardo’s spirited drive in the Renault took him close to Verstappen’s Red Bull, he ran out of time to make a vital play for the podium.

Ferrari’s woes continued with a debacle at Spa. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished 14th and 13th respectively with both drivers airing frustrations over the team radio channel mid-race.

The Italian team are under intense pressure to salvage their season, particularly with an uncomfortable homecoming race this weekend at Monza.

In terms of the F1 constructor standings, Mercedes are running away at the top, but Red Bull, Racing Point and McLaren have dislodged Ferrari and are all involved in a terrific midfield battle.

McLaren have enjoyed great success so far with British ace Lando Norris enjoying a rip-roaring start to his second season.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 restart including full race calendar and TV details below.

F1 latest news

Daniel Ricciardo has claimed a setup ‘discovery’ led to a massively improved display in Belgium.

The Renault driver picked up his best result of the 2020 calendar so far in fourth, while team-mate Esteban Ocon finished behind in fifth, a marked improvement on recent outings.

Ricciardo and the team have tinkered and toyed throughout the season, and he believes they struck a sweet spot at Silverstone and can continue to build in 2020.

He told Autosport: “There is definitely something we picked up from Silverstone – like a sweet spot.

“I found it in terms of feeling in the car, ‘Right, this is where we need to run the car’. And we played around a bit here as well this weekend with it.

“And again there was one session, I think it was in FP2, where I was like, ‘Okay we found the sweet spot.’ So there is something fundamental which I think we’ve got a good choke hold on.

“It certainly brings the car alive. So yeah that’s something which I’m pretty confident in, where the RS20 likes to be run.

“And I’m not sure we had something like this last year. I’m not sure we had like a real discovery like this last year, so that’s been encouraging.”

F1 2020 calendar

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Track: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Track: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: 9th – 11th October

Track: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Track: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 30th October – 1st November

Track: Imola

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: 13 – 15th November

Track: Istanbul

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: 27 – 29th November

Track: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4 – 6th December

Track: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th December

Track: Yas Marina

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

F1 results

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Round 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Round 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with numerous races cancelled and almost all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all based in – or close to – Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a relatively smooth ride, albeit complex, for Formula 1, meaning the case may build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.

Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Red Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Point

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

The final race of the season is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 13th December.

This will allow a long off-season, more than enough races in 2020 to provide a solid championship calendar, while also minimising risk by not traversing the entire globe in search of race tracks due to double-headers.

It remains to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, but you can expect a more familiar calendar now that the peak of the crisis appears to have subsided.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We’ll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

