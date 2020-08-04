What channel is Brentford v Fulham Championship play-off final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It all comes down to this, the Championship play-off final will be fought over between West London rivals Brentford and Fulham.

The sides finished third and fourth respectively, and have both proven their worth as top contenders in the division.

Brentford haven’t played in the top flight of English football since 1947 and have a clear shot at their first Premier League campaign.

Fulham were relegated from the top division last season and are hoping for an instant return under Scott Parker.

The sides will face each other at an empty Wembley stadium, but who will come out on top with a place in the Premier League – and subsequently over £130 million – at stake.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Fulham Championship play-off final on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Fulham on TV?

Brentford v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 4th August 2020.

It’s an unusual time for a play-off final to take place, with the EFL’s showpiece games usually falling across bank holiday weekend in May.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Fulham will kick off at 7:30pm – the match will be the only game of the day.

What TV channel is Brentford v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Fulham online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brentford v Fulham team news

Brentford: Nikos Karelis is the only absentee for the Bees. They are expected to name an unchanged XI to the one that triumphed over Swansea in the second leg of the previous round.

Fulham: All eyes turn to Aleksandar Mitrovic. He missed the semi-final with a hamstring injury but has been passed fit to start here. Neeskens Kabano may miss out with a hamstring issue.

Our prediction: Brentford v Fulham

After a wild end to the Championship season, the two teams who deserve a spot in the play-off final have both reached it.

Brentford have a range of attacking threats, with Ollie Watkins leading the goal hunt for the Bees. Fulham may need to tighten up if they are to compensate for a lack of sharpness up front.

Mitrovic will be mentally raring to go, but physically he may not be 100 per cent, while Kebano’s absence would be a blow.

Expect a terrific end-to-end game, Brentford may just have enough to nick it at the death.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Fulham

