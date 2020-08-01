Vernon Kay: “People complain about Formula 1… but Formula E intensity is awesome”

Vernon Kay believes Formula E offers an alternative to fans who complain about Formula 1.

The Formula E presenter is looking forward to the return of the Formula E 2020 calendar, with six races crammed into nine hectic days in Berlin, Germany.

Kay thinks the all-electric racing series has plenty to offer fans who have become disillusioned with its gas-guzzling cousin.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, he said: “All the scepticism around Formula E is slowly falling off.

“It’s very, very simple. People moan and complain about Formula 1, not overtaking. They say it’s a procession, and it’s getting tiresome for all the Formula 1 addicts who keep having to hear that over and over again.

“We all know the technicalities and the fine margins in which Formula 1 cars race.

“In Formula E, there’s lots of overtaking. There’s lots of crashing because we’re on short tight circuits and the intensity of the racing for 45 minutes is absolutely awesome.

“Watch it, enjoy it and instead of saying they’re like Scalextric cars, in the back of your head, say they sound like TIE Fighters from Star Wars.”

The season is five races deep, with five different winners triumphing so far, meaning it’s all to play for with six races to come.

Kay has been counting down the days for the season’s return.

“I cannot wait. It’s going to be like Christmas morning, and I’m not just saying that.

“In the three years I’ve been doing Formula E, I’ve realised that the motorsport fraternity is quite a close-knit group. It sounds really cheesy but it does feel like we’re one big happy family, even the drivers.

“They’ve all competed in various motor racing series’ outside of Formula E, and when they come together on Formula E weekend it’s like Christmas morning.

“There’s a real sense of how special Formula E is and how important it is, not just to motor racing but to global sport as well, trying to be renewable, electric, environmentally-conscious about it’s carbon footprint.

“What has the potential to be weird is, we start the race week saying, ‘OK, we’re going to decide the Formula E champion in the next week, then literally days later you’re giving someone the trophy. That’s going to be bonkers.

“With the criteria that the FIA, Formula E and the German government have put together, we’re all in separate bubbles at the track and in the hotel, with all that in place, I think that’s just going to increase the intensity of the racing, I really do.

“The drivers are in the same hotel, the mechanics, smaller crews – so they have to work twice, three times as hard. As a whole it’s going to be really exciting and with everything COVID has put in place it’s just going to increase the intensity of race week.”

Follow Formula E’s season finale live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the 5th-13th August. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.