What channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to north London this midweek as they scramble to secure a European spot for next season.

The Gunners lost to rivals Tottenham at the weekend to dent their top-six aspirations and now face the Premier League champions.

And with just three Premier League fixtures remaining, boss Mikel Arteta is running out of time to turn this season around.

Liverpool are in cruise control and can still secure over 100 Premier League points before the season is out.

These sides drew 5-5 the last time they met and we could be in for another goal-fest here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Liverpool game on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow three Premier League games that all kick off at 6pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil remained absent over the weekend and is still a doubt here, with manager Arteta seemingly growing impatient with questions over the German’s absence.

Gabriel Martinelli misses Wednesday’s game with a knee injury, as does Callum Chambers and Bernd Leno. Pablo Mari is out, while Kieran Tierney’s place in defence is not secure. Eddie Nketiah remains suspended.

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip will miss the game through injury, while veteran James Milner may is likely to sit it out with a thigh problem.

Jurgen Klopp may shake things up and bring Divock Origi into the forward line, while Naby Keita could start.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal had enjoyed four wins on the bounce before a draw with Leicester and defeat to Spurs last week. And now the Gunners suddenly look shaky again.

There have been an average of seven goals scored in the two games between these teams this season.

And, what with Arsenal’s often wobbly defence, Wednesday night is bound to produce goals. Whether or not Arsenal can adequately hit back remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Liverpool

