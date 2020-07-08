What channel is Everton v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton take on Southampton in a battle between teams who both have their eyes set on the top half in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

The Toffees had enjoyed a three-game unbeaten streak following lockdown before being pegged back by Tottenham in a 1-0 defeat on Monday night.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to see more attacking threat from Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final few games to ensure the best finish possible.

Watch Everton v Southampton on Amazon Prime Video

Southampton will be riding high after their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the most-watched Premier League game in history on Sunday, live on BBC.

That made it three wins out of four for the Saints who will who to march on in their coming games to turn a lacklustre season into a solid one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Southampton game on TV and online.

When is Everton v Southampton on TV?

Everton v Southampton will take place on Thursday 9th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Southampton will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede the late game, Aston Villa v Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

How to live stream Everton v Southampton online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they’re making the game free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

The game can also be streamed live via popular live streaming website Twitch by clicking on the link and heading through to the schedule in time for kick-off.

If you do decide to sign up to Amazon, they offer a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Everton v Southampton team news

Everton: Alex Iwobi and Mason Holgate picked up injuries against Spurs and are likely to miss out.

Richarlison and Djibril Sidibe are good to go, but Theo Walcott is yet to resume action. Fabian Delph, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are long-term absentees.

Southampton: There are no new injury worries for Ralph Hassenhuttl so he could line up in a near-identical fashion to how he did against Man City.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is fit but is likely to remain on the bench while goal hero Che Adams will hope to build on his strike at the weekend.

Our prediction: Everton v Southampton

Both sides have started well in lockdown, though both have performed below expectations in 2019/20.

This feels like a tale of three strikers. Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin in the blue corner, Danny Ings in the red and white corner.

Neither side is particularly explosive, but clinical finishing will be key here. Expect a stalemate.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Southampton

