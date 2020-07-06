F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 Formula 1 season has returned in sensational style with a juicy result to shake up the top contenders in Austria.

Advertisement

The stunning hills of Spielberg provided a dramatic backdrop for the opening race – the Austrian Grand Prix – and drivers will do it all again on the same circuit this weekend.

British star Lando Norris claimed his first ever podium finish following a wild end to proceedings. He finished 4.8 seconds behind compatriot Lewis Hamilton, though the reigning champion had been docked five seconds.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas triumphed on the day, with Ferrari hotshot Charles Leclerc in second.

Get your NOW TV Sky Sports F1 season pass – for just £9 per race weekend

But while the action remained as fiery as ever, the situation in the paddock may not return to ‘normal’ for some time.

Races are to be held behind closed doors and rigorous testing will take place among the minimal personnel to be deployed at races for the foreseeable future.

Drivers and staff will also travel in ‘isolation’ to minimise the risk of picking up the virus in transit.

However, as proven by Austria, once cars slide onto the grid, the rip-roaring action we’ve become wholly accustomed to will commence and we can’t wait!

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 restart including full race calendar and TV details below.

F1 latest news

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has called on Hamilton to change his style following a collision with Alex Albon.

The pair were duelling for second in the dying stages, but Albon’s Red Bull was spun following contact with Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Hamilton received a five-second penalty which ultimately cost him a place on the podium, but Albon’s race was cruelly over.

In a chat with Autosport, Horner said Hamilton should “be careful” before proceeding to defend Albon.

He said: “Alex didn’t have the straight line speed, so he knew he had, with the grip advantage, to pass him in or out of a corner.

“As far as he was concerned, the job was done. He was starting to look down the road towards Valtteri [Bottas] when Lewis put a wheel on the inside.

“So I think it is more perhaps Lewis that the questions should be asked on what he would do differently.”

F1 2020 calendar

Round 2 – Austrian Grand Prix #2

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 4 – British Grand Prix #1

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV / Channel 4

Round 5 – British Grand Prix #2

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

Round 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports F1 / NOW TV

To be updated with more races…

F1 results

Round 1 – Austrian Grand Prix #1

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS Charles Leclerc Lando Norris

What about the rest of the F1 2020 calendar?

By the end of this calendar, eight races will have taken place instead of the originally planned 15.

A further seven races were due to be held after 6th September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they can all be expected to go ahead in some capacity, potentially within the same time frame as originally intended.

However, the eight races confirmed are all based in Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

Much will depend on whether the restart is a smooth one, and if it goes off without a hitch, the case will build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.

Formula 1 on TV

You can watch every practice, qualifying and race session live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will be shown live on Channel 4.

Formula 1 live stream online

You can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the Grands Prix via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The list of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – 5th April

– 5th April Chinese Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – 3rd May

– 3rd May Spanish Grand Prix – 10th May

– 10th May Monaco Grand Prix – 24th May

– 24th May Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 7th June

– 7th June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A total 0f 12 cancelled races would have cut the calendar down to just 10 Grands Prix. However, with F1 bosses adding back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the total should be higher than that.

Which F1 drivers will be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Red Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Point

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Formula 1 season end?

As mentioned, teams will hope the season will end around the same time as originally expected in November.

If logistics can’t be worked out given the coronavirus situation in the months to come, more races face the potential of cancellation, though it’s more likely they will be relocated to ensure as many races as possible can go ahead.

In theory, the season could extend further than anticipated, but organisers will be determined to impact next season as little as possible.

What will happen with F1 2021? News and rumours

We’ll keep you posted throughout the season with the latest news and rumours about the 2021 season. For now, the season is expected to start as usual in February with 18 races on the billing and several more to be announced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to switch from Renault to McLaren ahead of 2021.

There are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before next season comes around, but for now, we can soak up the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch before and after the drama on the track, check out our TV guide.