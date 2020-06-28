What channel is Leicester v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Chelsea clash at the King Power Stadium with both sides seeking to secure a deserved FA Cup semi-final spot.

The Foxes sit third in the Premier League and are nervously looking over their shoulders at Chelsea after two successive draws this summer.

Attention now turns to the weekend’s FA Cup fixtures with plenty at stake for both Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard.

It will be interesting to see if either manager enacts major changes to their starting XIs given the current state of the Premier League landscape right now.

Chelsea head into this clash having just beaten Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and confidence will be soaring.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Chelsea on TV?

Leicester v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 4pm – the match will precede Newcastle v Manchester City in the FA Cup at 6:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 3:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Chelsea odds

Leicester v Chelsea team news

Leicester: Rodgers is likely to shake things up here after two successive draws since Project Restart. There are no fresh injury concerns for the boss.

Dennis Praet could make his first appearance of the summer after making the bench in the Foxes’ last outing, with Youri Tielemans potentially remaining out of the XI.

Chelsea: Fikayo Tomori is out of the game, having only just returned to full training, while Lampard may not risk Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is “fit but not match fit yet”.

Willian was the only attacking player to get 90 minutes against City in midweek and may be rested. Tammy Abraham could be favoured over Olivier Giroud up front.

Our prediction: Leicester v Chelsea

Both sides may be gunning for a Champions League spot but they will certainly be eyeing up the FA Cup. At this stage of the competition there is no room for error.

Chelsea could suffer from having played Manchester City in the Premier League just three days previous but the Blues will still hope to reduce the tempo of quick-fire Leicester.

Expect a steady start to this game, which should come to life as play stretches. Neither boss will want extra time and that could play into Leicester’s favour as the clock runs towards 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea

