But they will face a tricky test in the shape of Arsenal who have made it through to the final four – chasing their fourth FA Cup trophy in seven years – after edging beyond Sheffield United in a tight encounter at Bramall Lane.

In the other tie, Manchester United's young guns will be desperate to rack up their first trophy as a next-generation unit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's leadership.

They face Chelsea at Wembley with Frank Lampard hoping for a glorious end to his first season in charge of his beloved Blues.

Lampard's men were not expected to challenge for honours in 2019/20 given the club's transfer embargo, Eden Hazard's departure and general turmoil, but they remain in the hunt for a Champions League place and a shot at the FA Cup.

The magic of the cup will endure lockdown, but which game are you most looking forward to before the competition finally draws to a close?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA Cup semi-finals including the full remaining fixture list.

What channel is the FA Cup on?

Games are split between BBC and BT Sport for the remainder of the 2019/20 tournament.

How to watch FA Cup live stream

You can watch the BT Sport matches online with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Viewers of BBC games can simply tune in on BBC iPlayer.

FA Cup fixtures on TV - Semi-finals

Both-semi finals will be played at Wembley Stadium as has been tradition since the new ground was built.

TV information and kick-off times are yet to be confirmed but they will be announced shortly:

Saturday 18th July

Arsenal v Man City (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 19th July

Man Utd v Chelsea (6pm) BBC

FA Cup results - Quarter-finals

Saturday 27th June

Norwich 1-2 Man Utd (AET)

Sunday 28th June

Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

Newcastle 0-2 Man City

When is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will be played on Saturday 1st August. Yes, you read that correctly. The actual FA Cup final is scheduled for August.

As a traditional mid-May sporting spectacle, the FA Cup final is watched by millions of people across the nation regardless of their interest in sport or allegiances to teams.

It's a major success for the FA that they can complete the tournament safely, and the end of the season will feel that little bit sweeter with a cup final to soak up in the August sun.

