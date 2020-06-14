Tottenham’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

Tottenham are wobbling, Jose Mourinho has work to do.

Spurs’ 2019/20 campaign could not have gone much worse for them following their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool that they appear to still be reeling from.

Mauricio Pochettino’s exit mere months later seemed unthinkable at the time, Mourinho’s appointment even more bewildering.

Spurs have nine games to prove their mettle and for their moping stars to regroup, seize the initiative and pounce on a Europa League place that would be no shame to receive given where their season could end up.

They’ll have a fight on their hands though. Their first returning match is against Man Utd, with Arsenal waiting in the wings among their final Premier League fixtures of the campaign.

Check out your complete guide to Tottenham’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

Tottenham in 2019/20

Position: 8th

Manager: José Mourinho

Top scorer: Harry Kane (11 goals)

Most assists: Son Heung-Min (7 assists)

Spurs could be one of the sides most relieved by the mid-season break for one simple reason: Harry Kane.

The England frontman is among the finest natural strikers in the world, a generational talent who must be nurtured and aided to fulfil his potential, not patched up and rushed into battle.

Kane’s recurring injury issues could be a massive storyline in the coming years if Spurs continue to throw him back into the fire at the first opportunity. A long break will be just the tonic for him.

As for the rest of the squad, the tensions of a tumultuous year may have been given a chance to dissipate during the break.

Mourinho will be determined to prove his status as a current elite manager, a perception that has wavered in recent seasons, and he has nine games to do just that.

