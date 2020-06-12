Is Tottenham v Norwich friendly on TV tonight?

Tottenham face Norwich in a warm-up clash ahead of the Premier League restart

Both sides have been sidelined for 14 weeks and arranged a friendly behind closed doors to help their stars fine-tune their fitness ahead of the onslaught of top flight action to come in the next six weeks.

Social media is buzzing with talk of being able to watch the game live on TV tonight, with rumours suggesting the game will be shown on the BBC Red Button service, but RadioTimes.com understands this is not true. No friendly games will be broadcast live ahead of the 2019/20 restart.

Details of friendly clashes have not been actively published by clubs and their official websites in order to maintain the low profile nature of the games.

Players will be rusty following the lockdown break and teams simply would not be comfortable with the idea of millions tuning in to watch their stars perform below 100 per cent fitness.

Kick off times have been kept confidential, barring leaks from individual clubs, and highlights have been selectively released on social media, with no warm-up games to be streamed live or shown on TV.

That may come as a disappointment to Tottenham and Norwich fans who believed they had a chance at watching their teams return to action tonight, but there’s not long to wait before a full raft of 92 Premier League fixtures airs live across numerous broadcasters.

BBC and Amazon Prime Video will show four games each on their platforms, all free-to-air, a first for the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Sky Sports boast 64 games, with 25 of them to be make free-to-air, while BT Sport have the remaining 20 games to show on their channels.

For all the latest information, check out our Premier League fixtures guide.