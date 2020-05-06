When does Bundesliga restart? Return date and fixtures

Bundesliga football is coming back to finish the 2019/20 season and bring top-tier football back to our TV screens in the coming weeks.

Angela Merkel and the German government has announced that the league will return, albeit with a stringent set of social distancing guidelines and safety procedures to neutralise any threat to staff or players’ wellbeing.

Watch the Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the UK

When will the Bundesliga return?

The Bundesliga has been given the green light to return to action in the second half of May.

Three potential start dates have been mooted: 15th May, 22nd May, 29th May.

We will bring you right up to speed with the latest developments once an official return date has been set, but one thing is for certain – football is back.

Bundesliga fixtures

It remains to be seen which order the remaining fixtures will be played in. Only one round of fixtures was set to take place beyond the 15th May:

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz 05

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Hertha Berlin

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich

Frankfurt v Paderborn

Werder Bremen v Köln

Freiburg v Schalke

Augsburg v RB Leipzig

Union Berlin v Fortuna Düsseldorf

League officials could decide to play this round of games before completing the previous postponed matchdays, or they could simply move the entire existing fixture list back several weeks, meaning these fixtures will remain the last ones to be played.

