When is Euro 96 on ITV? Fixture list, TV games, live stream details

Euro 96 captured the hearts and imaginations of the nation 24 years ago, and ITV are preparing to show the whole thing all over again during this time of lockdown and uncertainty.

The sporting calendar has been decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak but that doesn’t mean fans can’t soak up one of the most pulsating tournaments in modern history.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Euro 96 all over again.

When is Euro 96 on ITV?

Games will air from Monday 11th May 2020.

How to watch Euro 96 on ITV

All of the games will be shown on ITV Hub while selected games will be shown on ITV 4. Once details are confirmed, we will update the fixture list below with full information on how to watch every match.

Which games are on ITV4?

All five England games will be shown on ITV4 plus the final.

Euro 96 fixtures

Group 1

ENGLAND v Switzerland

Netherlands v Scotland

Netherlands v Switzerland

ENGLAND v Scotland

Scotland v Switzerland

ENGLAND v Netherlands

Group 2

Bulgaria v Spain

France v Romania

Bulgaria v Romania

France v Spain

France v Bulgaria

Spain v Romania

Group 3

Germany v Czech Republic

Italy v Russia

Czech Republic v Italy

Germany v Russia

Germany v Italy

Czech Republic v Russia

Group 4

Denmark v Portugal

Croatia v Turkey

Portugal v Turkey

Croatia v Denmark

Portugal v Croatia

Denmark v Turkey

Quarter-finals

ENGLAND v Spain

France v Netherlands

Germany v Croatia

Czech Republic v Portugal

Semi-finals

Czech Republic v France

Germany v ENGLAND

Final

Germany v Czech Republic