When is Euro 96 on ITV? Fixture list, TV games, live stream details
Euro 96 is set to grip the nation all over again as ITV prepare the show every game from the tournament
Euro 96 captured the hearts and imaginations of the nation 24 years ago, and ITV are preparing to show the whole thing all over again during this time of lockdown and uncertainty.
The sporting calendar has been decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak but that doesn’t mean fans can’t soak up one of the most pulsating tournaments in modern history.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Euro 96 all over again.
When is Euro 96 on ITV?
Games will air from Monday 11th May 2020.
How to watch Euro 96 on ITV
All of the games will be shown on ITV Hub while selected games will be shown on ITV 4. Once details are confirmed, we will update the fixture list below with full information on how to watch every match.
Which games are on ITV4?
All five England games will be shown on ITV4 plus the final.
Euro 96 fixtures
Group 1
ENGLAND v Switzerland
Netherlands v Scotland
Netherlands v Switzerland
ENGLAND v Scotland
Scotland v Switzerland
ENGLAND v Netherlands
Group 2
Bulgaria v Spain
France v Romania
Bulgaria v Romania
France v Spain
France v Bulgaria
Spain v Romania
Group 3
Germany v Czech Republic
Italy v Russia
Czech Republic v Italy
Germany v Russia
Germany v Italy
Czech Republic v Russia
Group 4
Denmark v Portugal
Croatia v Turkey
Portugal v Turkey
Croatia v Denmark
Portugal v Croatia
Denmark v Turkey
Quarter-finals
ENGLAND v Spain
France v Netherlands
Germany v Croatia
Czech Republic v Portugal
Semi-finals
Czech Republic v France
Germany v ENGLAND
Final
Germany v Czech Republic