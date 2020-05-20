A victory for England would set up a semi-final clash with the winner of Germany v Croatia to be played the next day.

Check out our guide to watching Spain v England at Euro 96.

When is Spain v England on ITV?

The match will be shown on the evening of Saturday 23rd May 2020 as part of ITV's Euro 96 Relived schedule.

What time is kick-off?

Spain v England kicks off from 6:40pm.

What channel is Spain v England?

You can tune in to watch Spain v England on ITV4.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game via ITV Hub.

Who won Spain v England at Euro 96?

England prevailed thanks to a man of the match display from David Seaman and heroics from the spot in a tense penalty shootout.

The Three Lions were expected to put on a dazzling display following their goal-fest against the Netherlands, but they look abject for much of this encounter.

Seaman produced several huge saves to prevent Spain from winning in normal time, while the sides failed to break the deadlock after half an hour of extra time.

Fernando Hierro struck the crossbar with Spain's first penalty, England proceeded to dispatch four in a row, and Seaman saved Miguel Angel Nadal's final effort to seal a route through to the semi-finals.