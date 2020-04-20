PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Monday 20th April

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

Group Four – Monday 20th April



Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton



Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes



Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes



Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell



Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton



Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

Coming up…

Tuesday 21st April

Luke Humphries v Nick Kenny

Devon Petersen v Joe Murnan

Nick Kenny v Joe Murnan

Luke Humphries v Devon Petersen

Devon Petersen v Nick Kenny

Joe Murnan v Luke Humphries

Wednesday 22nd April

James Wade v Adrian Gray

Ryan Searle v Andy Boulton

Adrian Gray v Andy Boulton

James Wade v Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle v Adrian Gray

Andy Boulton v James Wade

Thursday 23rd April

Gabriel Clemens v Ryan Meikle

Jelle Klaasen v Gavin Carlin

Ryan Meikle v Gavin Carlin

Gabriel Clemens v Jelle Klaasen

Jelle Klaasen v Ryan Meikle

Gavin Carlin v Gabriel Clemens

Friday 24th April

Jonny Clayton v Adam Hunt

Richard North v David Pallett

Adam Hunt v David Pallett

Jonny Clayton v Richard North

Richard North v Adam Hunt

David Pallett v Jonny Clayton

More fixtures to be confirmed…