The final round of Six Nations fixtures is set to be postponed, according to reports in France.

England’s clash with Italy had already been shelved due to the coronavirus outbreak, but now it appears that the remaining two fixtures have also been cut.

Wales were due to host Scotland while Ireland were set to travel to France for the final matches, but those games are reportedly off with a new date proposed.

The tournament has been slated to resume on October 31st, meaning a long wait to determine the 2020 Six Nations champions.

The Six Nations would follow in the footsteps of the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament which has been officially cancelled following a COVID-19 case in the local area.

