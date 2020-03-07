What time is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer
Your complete guide to upcoming editions of Match of the Day to soak up all the Premier League highlights
Match of the Day is a national institution, bringing you a full round-up of Premier League highlights for free every week.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when you can get your weekly football fix through Match of the Day.
What time is Match of the Day on?
Sunday 29th February
10:20pm – BBC One
When is Match of the Day repeated?
Repeats of Saturday shows are broadcast on Sunday mornings at approximately 7:40am.
What time is Match of the Day 2 on?
Sunday 1st March
10:30pm – BBC One
When is Match of the Day 2 repeated?
There are no scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2.