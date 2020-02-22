What time is Match of the Day on? Watch MOTD on BBC TV and iPlayer

Match of the Day is a national institution, bringing you a full round-up of Premier League highlights for free every week.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about when you can get your weekly football fix through Match of the Day.

What time is Match of the Day on?

Saturday 22nd February

10:20pm – BBC One

Sunday 29th February

10:20pm – BBC One

When is Match of the Day repeated?

Repeats of Saturday shows are broadcast on Sunday mornings at approximately 7:40am.

What time is Match of the Day 2 on?

Sunday 23rd February

10:30pm – BBC One

Sunday 1st March

10:30pm – BBC One

Advertisement

When is Match of the Day 2 repeated?

There are no scheduled repeats of Match of the Day 2.