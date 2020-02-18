2020 Formula 1 calendar: Watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports and Channel 4 listings, highlights, UK times
Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 Formula 1 season including race calendar and TV details
The 2020 Formula 1 season is screeching into view with a stack of explosive storylines set to take centre stage this year.
Hot-shot Charles Leclerc has made waves with Ferrari, putting Sebastian Vettel under pressure as a result.
Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to level Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven titles, but can he achieve the seismic feat?
Elsewhere, Red Bull star Max Verstappen will hope to break the dominance of Ferrari and Mercedes while his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo will be determined to close the gap with Renault.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula 1 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
Formula 1 calendar 2020
15th March – Australian Grand Prix
22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix
5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix
19th April – Chinese Grand Prix
3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix
10th May – Spanish Grand Prix
24th May – Monaco Grand Prix
7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
14th June – Canadian Grand Prix
28th June – French Grand Prix
5th July – Austrian Grand Prix
19th July – British Grand Prix
2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix
30th August – Belgian Grand Prix
6th September – Italian Grand Prix
20th September – Singapore Grand Prix
27th September – Russian Grand Prix
11th October – Japanese Grand Prix
25th October – United States Grand Prix
1st November – Mexican Grand Prix
15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix
29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
How to watch Formula 1 on TV and live stream
Sky Sports F1 will have live coverage of every race in the 2020 season.
Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch races through NOW TV.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
Who won the 2019 Formula 1 season?
Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth World Driver’s Championship title in 2019, taking him to within one more championship of Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven.
A Mercedes driver has now won the last six F1 seasons consecutively with Hamilton claiming five of them and Nico Rosberg’s triumph sandwiched in the middle.