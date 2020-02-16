Formula 1 2020 race calendar and TV coverage guide
The 2019 Formula 1 season may just be drawing to a close, but storylines in the second half of the season have offered a fascinating look at the 2020 campaign.
Hot-shot Charles Leclerc has made waves with Ferrari, putting Sebastian Vettel under pressure as a result.
Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to level Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven titles, but can he achieve the seismic feat?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula 1 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
Formula 1 on TV: 2020 race calendar
15th March – Australian Grand Prix
22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix
5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix
19th April – Chinese Grand Prix
3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix
10th May – Spanish Grand Prix
24th May – Monaco Grand Prix
7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
14th June – Canadian Grand Prix
28th June – French Grand Prix
5th July – Austrian Grand Prix
19th July – British Grand Prix
2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix
30th August – Belgian Grand Prix
6th September – Italian Grand Prix
20th September – Singapore Grand Prix
27th September – Russian Grand Prix
11th October – Japanese Grand Prix
25th October – United States Grand Prix
1st November – Mexican Grand Prix
15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix
29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
How to watch Formula 1 on TV and live stream
Sky Sports F1 will have live coverage of every race in the 2020 season.
Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch races through NOW TV.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.