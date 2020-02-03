What time is the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show?

What is the Super Bowl without the halftime show?

America’s most iconic sporting spectacle brings the glitz and glam of Hollywood to the football field with a musical feast to break up the biggest game in the NFL every year.

Esteemed artists from around the world have all seized the chance to own the stage with hundreds of millions of fans around the world tuning in.

RadioTimes.com has all the details about the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

When is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The game starts at 11:30pm UK time meaning the halftime show is expected to be around 1:00am in the early hours of Monday morning.

Who is performing in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been confirmed to headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020.

J-Lo has sold over 80 million records during her glittering career, with a string of films under her belt – including Hustlers in 2019.

Shakira – who will be performing on her 43rd birthday – is also one of the most successful artists of the 21st century.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Each act varies in exact length, but on average, artists are given around 13-14 minutes to make the most of their chance in the spotlight.

Regular NFL games only have 12-minute breaks between halves, but performance time plus set-up and take-down of the elaborate stages bumps the Super Bowl halftime up to around 20-25 minutes.

What channel is Super Bowl halftime show on?

The Super Bowl will be shown on BBC One as well as Sky Sports Mix/Arena/Main Event.

How to live stream Super Bowl halftime show

It will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, NOW TV and NFL Gamepass.

Who performed at the Super Bowl 2019 halftime show?

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi performed at the Super Bowl last year.

Super Bowl halftime show history

The Super Bowl is steeped in history. RadioTimes.com has rounded up the list of Super Bowl performers since 2000:

2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018 – Justin Timberlake

2017 – Lady Gaga

2016 – Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot

2014 – Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013 – Beyonce, Destiny’s Child

2012 – Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green, M.I.A., LMFAO

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010 – The Who

2009 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008 – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2007 – Prince

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2005 – Paul McCartney

2004 – Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, Nelly

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2002 – U2

2001 – Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Bilge, Nelly

2000 – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias