NFL fans announce Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl and Hollywood go hand-in-hand with Hard Rock Stadium awash with A-list superstars for the big game.

One man appears to have already stolen the show before kick-off – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The blockbuster actor and former WWE star presented a pair of promos to introduce both of the teams, first the San Francisco 49ers followed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

And fans around the world went wild.

In true WWE style, Johnson boomed out to the camera a string of lines including: “If there’s a way to get that W, trust me, they will find it.”

The 47-year-old goes on to hype up each of the key players with no lack of gusto.

“My man George Kittle will block, he’ll catch a pass, he’ll lay the smackdown on your candy-ass.”

Forget Mahomes, @TheRock is the real MVP of this #SuperBowl — Brad Luck (@BradLuckNBC) February 2, 2020

For the Chiefs line-up, Johnson showed no signs of slowing down, kicking off the introduction with a smooth rendition of iconic 50s tune ‘Kansas City’.

To the backdrop of Club Foot by Kasabian, Johnson continued: “By the time it took you to answer the door and tip the pizza guy, this team just scored another touchdown.”

We’re loving, what The Rock is cooking.

Check out some of the best tweets from fans below.

I would pay ANY amount of money for The Rock to narrate over my life #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/uwk6OWoqw2 — Forever Gridiron???? (@ForeverGridiron) February 2, 2020

The Rock is in the clubhouse with the early MVP. ????#SuperBowl — Chuck Miketinac (@MaxSportsSA) February 2, 2020