Who is Patrick Mahomes? Stats, height, age, college, history

Everything you need to know about Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and now faces the biggest game of his life in Super Bowl LIV.

All eyes will be trained on the superstar quarterback with his passing and running skills sure to light up the arena in Miami.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Patrick Mahomes from height and age to season stats and college history.

Patrick Mahomes stats 2019 (regular season)

Games: 14

Passing yards: 4,031 / Rushing yards: 218

Passing TDs: 26 / Rushing TDs: 2

Interceptions: 5 / Fumbles: 3

How old is Patrick Mahomes?

Mahomes is 24 – Birthday: 17th September 1995

How tall is Patrick Mahomes?

He is 6’3” (1.91m)

Which college did Patrick Mahomes go to?

The Chiefs star attended Texas Tech and made 32 appearances across three years for their team.

He racked up 11,252 passing yards and 93 TDs during his time with the Red Raiders before being drafted by the Chiefs with the tenth pick of the first round in 2017.

Patrick Mahomes career history

Kansas City Chiefs (2017-present)

