Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 6 – Friday 17th January

Mark Williams is in good shape ahead of his quarter-final showdown with Kyren Wilson as the Masters heats up.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 6 of the Masters snooker tournament.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 6

All times approximate.

Friday 17th January – Quarter-finals

Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Kyren Wilson v Mark Williams

7:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm (BBC Red Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

How to watch Masters snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action this afternoon for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the evening on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.