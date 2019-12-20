Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the halfway point with Liverpool leading the pack.

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Saturday 21st December

Preview: Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Burnley (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Southampton (3:00pm)

Brighton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Norwich v Wolves (3:00pm)

West Ham v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Preview: Manchester City v Leicester (5:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December

Preview: Watford v Manchester United (2:00pm)

Preview: Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Thursday 26th December

Preview: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm)

Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich (3:00pm)

Preview: Chelsea v Southampton (3:00pm)

Preview: Crystal Palace v West Ham (3:00pm)

Preview: Everton v Burnley (3:00pm)

Preview: Sheffield United v Watford (3:00pm)

Preview: Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Preview: Leicester v Liverpool (8:00pm)

Friday 27th December

Preview: Wolves v Manchester City (7:45pm)

Saturday 28th December

Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Newcastle v Everton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Watford v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

West Ham v Leicester (5:30pm)

Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Burnley v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th December

Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Manchester City v Sheffield United (6:00pm)

Wednesday 1st January

Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leicester (3:00pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Tottenham (3:00pm) BT Sport

Watford v Wolves (3:00pm) BT Sport

Manchester City v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Manchester United (8:00pm) BT Sport

Thursday 2nd January

Liverpool v Sheffield United (8:00pm) BT Sport

Friday 10th January

Sheffield United v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 11th January

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Burnley (3:00pm)

Everton v Brighton (3:00pm)

Leicester v Southampton (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Norwich (3:00pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 12th January

Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Aston Villa v Manchester City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 18th January

Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Brighton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Norwich v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Southampton v Wolves (3:00pm)

West Ham v Everton (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 19th January

Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Manchester United (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 21st January

Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)

Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)

Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)

Sheffield United v Manchester City (7:30pm) BT Sport

Chelsea v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 22nd January

Tottenham v Norwich (7:30pm)

Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

Manchester United v Burnley (8:15pm) BT Sport

Thursday 23rd January

Wolves v Liverpool (8:00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 1st February

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Burnley v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Leicester v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Southampton (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Wolves (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Norwich (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Manchester City (3:00pm)

Watford v Everton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Brighton (3:00pm)

Saturday 8th February

Arsenal v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Brighton v Watford (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Everton v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Manchester City v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Southampton v Burnley (3:00pm)

Wolves v Leicester (3:00pm)

Saturday 22nd February

Arsenal v Everton (3:00pm)

Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Leicester v Manchester City (3:00pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Watford (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Wolves v Norwich (3:00pm)

Saturday 29th February

Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Brighton v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Everton v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)

Norwich v Leicester (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Wolves (3:00pm)

Watford v Liverpool (3:00pm)

West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)

Saturday 7th March

Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Manchester City (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)

Saturday 14th March

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Everton v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Burnley (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Watford v Leicester (3:00pm)

West Ham v Wolves (3:00pm)

Saturday 21st March

Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Manchester City (3:00pm)

Leicester v Brighton (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (3:00pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)

Brighton v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)

Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Manchester City (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)

Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)

West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Brighton v Manchester City (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)

Manchester United v Southampton (3:00pm)

Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

Saturday 2nd May

Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)

Saturday 9th May

Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Manchester United v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)

Watford v Manchester City (3:00pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Saturday 17th May

Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)

Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Leicester v Manchester United (3:00pm)

Manchester City v Norwich (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club

Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.