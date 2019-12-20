Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the halfway point with Liverpool leading the pack.
Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Televised matches in bold.
Saturday 21st December
Preview: Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm)
Bournemouth v Burnley (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Southampton (3:00pm)
Brighton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Norwich v Wolves (3:00pm)
West Ham v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Preview: Manchester City v Leicester (5:30pm)
Sunday 22nd December
Preview: Watford v Manchester United (2:00pm)
Preview: Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm)
Thursday 26th December
Preview: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm)
Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich (3:00pm)
Preview: Chelsea v Southampton (3:00pm)
Preview: Crystal Palace v West Ham (3:00pm)
Preview: Everton v Burnley (3:00pm)
Preview: Sheffield United v Watford (3:00pm)
Preview: Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm)
Preview: Leicester v Liverpool (8:00pm)
Friday 27th December
Preview: Wolves v Manchester City (7:45pm)
Saturday 28th December
Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Newcastle v Everton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Watford v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
West Ham v Leicester (5:30pm)
Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Burnley v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport
Sunday 29th December
Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Manchester City v Sheffield United (6:00pm)
Wednesday 1st January
Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Leicester (3:00pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Tottenham (3:00pm) BT Sport
Watford v Wolves (3:00pm) BT Sport
Manchester City v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport
Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Manchester United (8:00pm) BT Sport
Thursday 2nd January
Liverpool v Sheffield United (8:00pm) BT Sport
Friday 10th January
Sheffield United v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 11th January
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Burnley (3:00pm)
Everton v Brighton (3:00pm)
Leicester v Southampton (3:00pm)
Manchester United v Norwich (3:00pm)
Wolves v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 12th January
Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Aston Villa v Manchester City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 18th January
Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Brighton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Norwich v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Southampton v Wolves (3:00pm)
West Ham v Everton (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 19th January
Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Manchester United (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
Tuesday 21st January
Aston Villa v Watford (7:30pm)
Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (7:30pm)
Everton v Newcastle (7:30pm)
Sheffield United v Manchester City (7:30pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Arsenal (8:15pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 22nd January
Tottenham v Norwich (7:30pm)
Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport
Manchester United v Burnley (8:15pm) BT Sport
Thursday 23rd January
Wolves v Liverpool (8:00pm) BT Sport
Saturday 1st February
Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Burnley v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Leicester v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Southampton (3:00pm)
Manchester United v Wolves (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Norwich (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Manchester City (3:00pm)
Watford v Everton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Brighton (3:00pm)
Saturday 8th February
Arsenal v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Brighton v Watford (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Everton v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Manchester City v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Southampton v Burnley (3:00pm)
Wolves v Leicester (3:00pm)
Saturday 22nd February
Arsenal v Everton (3:00pm)
Burnley v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Leicester v Manchester City (3:00pm)
Liverpool v West Ham (3:00pm)
Manchester United v Watford (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Wolves v Norwich (3:00pm)
Saturday 29th February
Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Brighton v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Everton v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)
Norwich v Leicester (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watford v Liverpool (3:00pm)
West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)
Saturday 7th March
Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Everton (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)
Leicester v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Manchester United v Manchester City (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)
Saturday 14th March
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Everton v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Burnley (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Watford v Leicester (3:00pm)
West Ham v Wolves (3:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Manchester City (3:00pm)
Leicester v Brighton (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Manchester United v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (3:00pm)
Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)
Brighton v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Manchester United v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Manchester City (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Manchester City (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
Manchester United v Southampton (3:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Saturday 2nd May
Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
Saturday 9th May
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Manchester United v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Watford v Manchester City (3:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Saturday 17th May
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Leicester v Manchester United (3:00pm)
Manchester City v Norwich (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club
Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.