Ryder Cup 2020: How to watch Ryder Cup golf – TV, live stream, dates, times

The Ryder Cup returns in 2020 with Team USA and Team Europe set to do battle in the United States.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup 2020.

When is the Ryder Cup 2020?

The Ryder Cup will take place from Friday 25th September 2020 until Sunday 27th September 2020.

Where is the Ryder Cup 2020 course?

The tournament will take place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, USA for the first time in the competition’s history.

How to watch and live stream Ryder Cup 2020 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Ryder Cup 2020 TV schedule

TBC

Ryder Cup 2020 highlights

Free-to-air highlights will be shown on BBC on each day of the tournament, while Sky Sports Golf will also bring highlights and round-ups throughout their live coverage.

Who won the last Ryder Cup?

Team Europe triumphed in 2018 with a dominant display on ‘home soil’ in France.

Thomas Bjørn’s side won 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 over the US team led by Jim Furyk.

Europe clinched the win as American veteran Phil Mickelson drove the ball into water and conceded to Francesco Molinari.