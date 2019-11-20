French Open 2020: How to watch French Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule
Everything you need to know about the French Open 2020
The French Open is the second Grand Slam of 2020, but can anyone stop Rafael Nadal from picking up his 13th title at Roland-Garros?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.
When is the French Open 2020?
The tournament starts on Sunday 24th May 2020 and runs until Sunday 7th June 2020.
Where is the French Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France.
French Open schedule
TBC
How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available through Sky Sports.
The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV and online via ITV Hub.