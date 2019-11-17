Formula 1 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix: How to watch on TV and live stream

The 2019 Formula 1 season is entering the final corner, and while Lewis Hamilton has already secured the World Drivers’ Championship title, there’s still plenty to play for.

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc have battled away with each other, particularly in the latter half of this season.

Leclerc sits third in the overall charts, behind Mercedes duo Hamilton and Vatteri Bottas, while Sebastian Vettel lags behind in fifth.

The veteran German star will be determined to close the 19-point gap on Leclerc in the closing two races, but can he restore some pride in a disappointing season?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up a full TV guide – including UK times – so that you don’t miss any of the action.

Formula 1 2019 TV guide: Brazilian Grand Prix

Live from the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo

What time is Brazilian Grand Prix practice?

Date: Friday 15th November – Saturday 16th November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before session start times.

Practice 1: 1:00pm (Friday)

Practice 2: 5:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 2:00pm (Saturday)

What time is Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying?

Date: Saturday 16th November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 9:00pm (UK time)

Qualifying: 4:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

What time is the Brazilian Grand Prix race?

Date: Sunday 17th November

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm (UK time)

Pit Lane Live: 4:10pm

Race: 5:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Who won the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2018?

Lewis Hamilton had already claimed the title by the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2018.

He still went on to win in São Paulo, but it was the performance of the Red Bulls that caught the eye.

Max Verstappen finished second from fifth, and Daniel Ricciardo climbed from 11th place in qualifying to narrowly miss out on the podium in fourth.

Sebastian Vettel, who started in second, finished sixth following an off-day for the German star, hampered by a sensor issue.