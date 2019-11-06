Carabao Cup final 2020: How to watch Carabao Cup final on TV and live stream

The Carabao Cup will be hotly-contested once again in 2020 with Premier League and Football League baying for glory.

All 92 clubs will enter the tournament which has been lifted by Manchester City in four of the last six years.

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in for the big game, but how can you watch the action in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV and online.

What time is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final will kick off at an unspecified time on Sunday 1st March 2020.

Last season’s final took place at 4:30pm and the 2019/20 edition is likely to follow suit.

Where is the Carabao Cup final?

The Carabao Cup final will take place at Wembley, London in front of an inevitable sell-out crowd of 90,000.

How to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who won the 2019 Carabao Cup?

Manchester City are the reigning champions following a spell of dominance in the competition.

They drew 0-0 with Chelsea but triumphed during the penalty shoot-out to secure their first of three domestic trophies.